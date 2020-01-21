Ensuring a life of dignity to children with special needs

Timely help to the needy goes a long way in building a better society, said former deputy chief minister and senior TRS leader Kadiyam Srihari.

He was addressing physically challenged students at a specially organised function called ‘Divyang Utsav’ where the Kadiyam Foundation distributed uniforms, books and study material to 500 children studying in seven special schools. Each institution was given ₹30,000 to buy computers, printers and photo copy machines.

He said he studied at various social welfare hostels and schools, and has experienced poverty and how it affects the psyche of people, especially children. “I know the pain and difficulties of children. Now I am happy that I have been able to establish a number of social welfare residential schools across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during my political career,” he said.

Monday coincided with his 40th wedding anniversary for which he and his wife, Vinaya Rani, planned ‘Divyang Utsav’ to bring cheer to children in need.

His daughter Kadiyam Kavya, a medical practitioner, has also been engaged in a massive campaign on menstrual hygiene and distribution of free sanitary napkins to girl students in government schools across the erstwhile Warangal district for the past several years.