‘Ensure transparency in 2BHK allotments’

Take up green drive: Minister

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA & UD) K. T. Rama Rao has directed the officials to ensure transparency in identifying beneficiaries for double bedroom house allotment in the city.

Mr. Rama Rao, with Minister for Housing V. Prashanth Reddy, conducted a review meeting on Thursday about the progress of the construction of double bedroom units in GHMC limits.

During the meeting, Mr. Rama Rao asked GHMC commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar to coordinate with district collectors within GHMC limits in finalising the beneficiaries’ list.

‘Lakh units’

A lakh dwelling units were in various stages of progress in the city under the double bedroom housing project for the urban poor.

The Minister instructed the officials to ensure that the names of previous beneficiaries who had already received houses under various housing schemes for the poor did not appear in the latest list.

Asking them to ensure enhanced greenery at the double bedroom housing sites, Mr. Rama Rao told them to plant saplings from now itself.

Officials told the Ministers that the construction works for one lakh ‘dignity houses’ within GHMC limits was progressing fast and nearing completion.

MA & UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and Housing Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma too were present at the meeting.