Hyderabad

Ensure medical services for those with non-COVID health issues: HC

Hospitals must not refuse treatment to pregnant women and the ailing, says bench

Telangana High Court on Friday directed the government to appoint nodal officers in all red zones or hot spots — localities witnessing a high number of COVID-19 cases — so that people living there can rely on them to access non-COVID health services.

The HC instructed the government to ensure that all non-COVID hospitals do not refuse treatment to pregnant women and patients suffering from cancer and other ailments. Contact numbers of the nodal officers should be publicised through media and posted on the websites of Medical and Health department.

Lacunae in services

The order was passed by a bench of Justices M.S. Ramachandra Rao and K. Lakshman while hearing two PIL petitions over the death of a woman and her newborn reportedly due to lacunae in emergency medical services in government hospitals.

The woman hailed from Gadwal and had to be taken to different government hospitals for delivery. She and her newborn died eventually. The bench said the government machinery should ensure pregnant women requiring medical facilities are safely shifted to non-COVID hospitals at the earliest.

Vehicles carrying pregnant women, accompanied by an attendant, should be permitted to visit doctors or for regular medical check-up. Their movement to scanning centres or purchasing medicines should not be obstructed, the bench said.

Referring to compensation to the family of the dead woman, the bench instructed the government to file a detailed counter affidavit. Advocate General B.S. Prasad said the Chief Secretary has ordered an inquiry into the death of the woman and baby.

Compensation, action

After receiving the inquiry report, the government would decide upon the quantum of compensation to be paid to the victim’s family and action to be initiated against the persons responsible for her death. The pleas were posted to Tuesday for next hearing.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 10:50:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/ensure-services-for-those-with-non-covid-health-issues-hc/article31596168.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY