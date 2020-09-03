‘Ensure salaries to teachers in pvt. institutes’

Hyderabad

03 September 2020 23:00 IST

Vamshichand writes to Chief Minister

AICC secretary Ch. Vamshi Chand Reddy has urged the government to stand by the teachers – both in government and private sector ensuring they receive their full salaries for the lockdown period.

In a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, he said the COVID-19 indu27ced crisis has worsened the situation of teachers. With no salaries, private school and college teachers are struggling hard to feed their families and are unable to make a decent living, he said.

He said it is the responsibility of the government to treat teachers with respect and demanded that the government announce certain decisions in their favour at least on the Teachers Day. He wanted the government to announce PRC and release Interim Relief and pay portion of salaries slashed during the lockdown period. He said promotions should be announced to all eligible candidates, and initiate transfer process immediately. He said budget schools should be given interest-free loans while all pending dues of mess charges, tuition fee and fee reimbursement should be settled immediately.

As a mark of respect for teachers, he suggested that the government pay ₹20,000 to every teacher in the form of ‘guru dakshina.’