Ensure safety of doctors and health staff, says DGP

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy said that the entire police force have been directed to ensure safety and security of all doctors and other healthcare professionals involved in dealing with COVID-19 cases.

“With a view to improve safety and security of doctors and para medic staff dealing with COVID-19 cases at various government hospitals across the State, all SPs and CPs have been directed to form Whatsapp groups for local jurisdictional police officers, doctors and other healthcare professionals to establish a seamless communication to respond to emerging issues in real time and take effective action at once,” he said in a press release on Sunday.

Mr. Reddy said that unit officers were also in constant touch with top leadership of the health department, both at district and State level. “We salute all those medical professionals who are relentlessly involved in fighting COVID-19 with utmost commitment and sincerity, risking their own personal safety.” he added. Also, a letter from Hyderabad PC Anjani Kumar has upped their morale and reassured them of all support.