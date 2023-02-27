Ensure quality of medicines: Union Health Minister

February 27, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST

Union Minister of Health, Family Welfare, Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya has underscored the need for ensuring quality of medicines.

“It is of vital importance to ensure medicines and medical products produced in India are of highest quality for both domestic and export markets. The Centre and States are required to work in harmony and synergy to ensure we establish robust regulatory systems,” he told the concluding session of a two-day conclave on ‘Drugs: Quality Regulations and Enforcement’ in Hyderabad.

The chintan shivir or the conclave provided a platform to all stakeholders to deliberate on various aspects of building a robust, resilient, transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly drugs regulatory framework, Mr.Mandaviya said. “The intense deliberations over two days provided an opportunity to all participants to work in team spirit to deliberate on the building blocks of such a forward-looking inclusive, holistic and comprehensive regulatory framework that would set the vision and meet the requirements of the next 25 years on the three levels of policy, priorities and implementation,” he said.

Stating that the vision was to be known as the world’s most respected and recognised drugs regulator, he said this could be achieved with a move from generic to quality-generic drugs and medical devices production in the country.

The discussions revolved around making the country’s drugs regulatory systems transparent, predictable and verifiable through principles of uniform standards, sturdy structures for compliance and enforcement and capacity enhancement. The need for a uniform portal with national database with integrated legacy systems was discussed. Shifting from minimal to optimal standards with provision of periodic reviews, global benchmarking for not only drugs but medical devices formed integral part of the deliberations, a release on the programme said.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog VK Paul, Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao, health secretaries, senior officials and drug regulators from various States and Union Territories participated in the conclave.