Ensure mid-day meals for children of govt schools

Kishan Reddy reviews programmes at DISHA meeting

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy on Monday said that mid-day meal scheme should be strictly implemented with a focus on poor and minority children in all government schools. Construction of new buildings for the schools, which is currently pending, should be completed expeditiously. Toilets and sanitary pads for girls should also be made available in all government schools, he said.

The Minister chaired the first ‘DISHA’ meeting of Hyderabad district held virtually where he reviewed the progress of various Centrally sponsored schemes like MUDRA Yojana, PMAY, Ujjwala, Poshan Abhiyaan, pension schemes, Aatma Nirbhar package, PM Svanidhi and others with district officials.

Under the current Covid conditions, generic medicine shops should be made available at all government hospitals for the poor people, he said and suggested Basti hospital be connected with wellness centers for more efficient management, The Minister also told the district collector to increase COVID tests and curb the exploitation by private hospitals in the name of treatment for COVID.

Mr. Reddy said the double bedroom houses should be completed soon and provided to the poor with Anganwadi centers in them and in identified community halls. If departments can make appropriate plans and inform him, he would be in a position to take up the issue with various Central departments for getting more funds, he said.

The meeting was co-chaired by MP Keshava Rao, City MLAs and top officials of various departments including Chief Executive Officer of the Secunderabad Cantonment, Police Commissioner and others.