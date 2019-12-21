Ensure load of school bagis reduced: FGG

The Forum for Good Governance has requested Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to direct the School Education department to take up time-bound action for implementing the Government Order for reducing the load of the school bag and to save children from developing a hunch back at a later date.

FGG secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy said that though two and a half years had passed since the Telangana government issued guidelines through GO No.22 in July 2017 with fanfare to reduce the load of school bags, they had not been implemented.

The forum had submitted a representation to the Chief Secretary in June, 2019, seeking implementation of the GO. The load of school bags, as per a survey conducted in various districts, ranged from six to 12 kg at the primary school level and 12 to 17 kg at the high school level. This heavy load hauled by growing children could damage their vertebral columns and knees and also cause anxiety in them.