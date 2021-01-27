‘Ensure daily water supply in GWMC limits from Ugadi’

E. Dayakar Rao

HYDERABAD

27 January 2021 23:52 IST

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao holds review meeting

Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply Errabelli Dayakar Rao directed officials to ensure daily drinking water supply to every home in the purview of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, starting from Ugadi this year.

Conducting a review meeting with officials of Municipal Administration & Urban Development along with Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar in Warangal on Wednesday, he asked them to work in a planned manner and conduct trial run for the project on March 1.

Mr. Dayakar Rao also asked the corporation officials to expedite the works on internal roads and drainage, and complete the development and beautification works under the Smart City project, within deadline. As part of the city beautification, a total of 33 junctions are being developed.

Tender process has been completed for the bio mining project in Rampur with a cost of ₹36 crore, he said, and asked the officials to start the works immediately. He directed speeding up works for cleaning up and beautification of Bhadrakali lake. Directions have been issued for tenders towards permanent measures for flood prevention with a cost of ₹400 crore, and for inauguration of Professor Jayashankar Park development and beautification.

Mr. Dayakar Rao asked officials to work with commitment and ensure that the 1,400 double bedroom dwelling units under construction in the city are completed by June this year.

The Minister issued directions for recruitment of 452 sanitation workers, and 200 other staff in the Engineering, and Water Supply wings.

He also asked them to complete the works for 62 vending zone for street vendors, besides seeking establishment of four integrated model markets in the city, on the lines of the one at Lakshmipuram. Also directed were measures to construct four model graveyards.

Proposals and report have been sent to the central government for land requirement for Mamunuru airport, he said.

Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, MLAs N. Narender and Aruri Ramesh, Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, and Commissioner Pamela Satpathy attended the review meeting.