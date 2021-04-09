‘Ensure bureaucrats respond to contempt notices’

Forum for Good Governance (FGG) on Friday urged Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan to ensure that top bureaucrats of Telangana respond to contempt notices issued by the Telangana High Court and also to representations made by the general public on various issues they were facing.

Referrring to the recent spate of punishments awarded to officials, including district collectors by the HC on matters of contempt, Forum secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy charged that officials from the Chief Secretary onwards and to the principal secretaries of various departments had been ignoring representations made to them.

The Forum had submitted several representations to the CS about the various cases of corruption and maladministration but it was not even acknowledged, let alone taking action. Many queries raised through the RTI Act too were not answered by any of the officers, he said.

Mr. Reddy said several representations made to the Governor and forwarded to the CS too were being treated with scant regard with applicants not informed of the action taken.

"There is an utter lack of decency and basic responsibility to respond to public representations,” he observed. Such “callousness” towards the court orders and “unresponsive attitude” to the public representations was denting the Government's image and making people lose confidence in the administration, he said, in a press release.