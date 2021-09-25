Ensure against online education widening digital divide: Governor

HYDERABAD

25 September 2021 00:07 IST

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has underscored the need for efforts to ensure against online education widening the digital divide.

“My concern is children belonging to the underprivileged sections should not be left out of the digital revolution and online education,” she told a virtual School Excellence Conclave on the theme ‘The future of schooling in a post-COVID World’ on Friday.

Stating that education sector has witnessed unprecedented changes in the backdrop of the pandemic and how “online has become the lifeline for education”, the Governor called for collaborative efforts. She said there is need for all concerned to play a proactive role in preventing the future digital divide in the society. CII Telangana in collaboration with Hyderabad Sahodaya Schools Complex and Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) had organised the conclave.

A release from CII on the conference said Director- Academics of CBSE Joseph Emmanuel stressed the importance of teachers connecting with each learner and parents. Due to New Education Policy and the pandemic, CBSE is bringing huge transformation in the learning process and assessments and looked forward to collaborating and working with State boards in education. CBSE is bringing competency based learning framework where students could find the concepts in real life scenarios and develop high order thinking skills. Analyzing learning gaps and developing strategies to fill in those gaps is very important, he said.

CII Telangana Chairman Sameer Goel said many of CII member companies are working closely with schools in improving the infrastructure and quality of education as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes.