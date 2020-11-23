‘Ensure a strong Opposition in GHMC’

TRS claims of ending riots and water issues are laughable: Revanth

The city would suffer if the ruling party gets brute majority, said Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy, urging people to ensure a strong Opposition in the GHMC.

“If you want to give power to the ruling party [in the GHMC elections], ensure at least a good number of seats to us. If you want to give us a chance, ensure a few seats to the ruling party as well to keep us in check,” he said at ‘Meet the Press’ organised by the Press Club Hyderabad.

Recalling the politics of the earlier era, he said N.T. Rama Rao and Marri Chennna Reddy and later Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy and N. Chandrababu Naidu had strict check on their ruling with strong Opposition leaders. Now the Opposition voice is totally suppressed and people should realise that only a strong Opposition can make the government rule better.

Lies in TRS manifesto

Taking a dig at Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s claims that there were no curfews nor agitation for water under TRS rule, he said that last communal riots and drinking water agitations in Hyderabad were seen in late 90s when TRS was not even formed. “It is laughable that now he makes claims of TRS putting an end to those issues.”

Referring to Telugu movie Amma Nanna Oka Tamil Ammayi, he sarcastically changed the title to ‘TRS, BJP oka MIM’, saying the three parties are all working together to target Congress that fights for rights of all sections of people. He also targeted the AIMIM saying it had the resources and interest to fight elections in Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal but has left 100 seats to the TRS in the city.

“Why is the MIM not fighting in all the seats despite being a city-based party,” he said and asked people to understand the alliance between TRS and MIM. The BJP, on other hand, benefits from AIMIM in other States, Mr Revanth Reddy added.

Describing the claims of Mr. Rama Rao that Hyderabad was way ahead in development, he asked him to introspect who launched Metro Rail, MMTS, Krishna and Godavari water projects in the city, the international airport, Outer Ring Road, IT sector growth and the flyovers. “They were all built during the previous Congress regime. In fact, TRS was the reason for delaying the metro rail project. thus, burdening people with higher ticket rates,” he said.

The Congress MP said the only ‘developmental’ projects under TRS rule were the construction of Pragati Bhavan and demolition of Secretariat. “All that this government spent was ₹6,000 crores and all other claims are false. Where are the one lakh double-bedrooms promised during the 2016 elections,” he asked and challenged Mr. Rama Rao to publish the list of beneficiaries.