Enrolment begins for MLC election

All eligible voters, including existing ones, asked to enrol afresh before November 6

As per the instructions from the Election Commission of India, Electoral Registration Officer for the Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Graduates Constituency has issued a public notice appealing to the eligible graduates to enrol their names in the electoral rolls afresh.

Qualifying date for enrolment is November 1 this year.

The applicants for enrolment should be ordinary resident in the Graduates’ constituency, and in possession of the required educational qualifications for at least three years prior to the qualifying date.

The applicant should apply in Form-18 along with latest passport size photo duly filing up all columns for enrolment and enclosing a copy of the applicant’s degree/diploma certificate/mark sheet or other requisite document, duly authenticated by the Designated Officer or Gazetted Officer or Notary.

The applicant has the option of applying through online in the CEO’s website, ‘www.ceotelangana.nic.in’.

As the roll is being prepared afresh, the entries in the existing roll will not be considered, and they will need to apply afresh in Form-18, ERO Pankaja informed in a statement here.

RDOs, tahsildars and deputy commissioners have been appointed as assistant EROs, and deputy tahsildars and assistant municipal commissioners have been appointed as designated officers covering nine districts to receive the applications in Form-18.

Deadline for submission of applications is November 6, and draft electoral rolls will be published on December 1. Claims and objections will be received from December 1 to 31. Deadline for disposal of the claims and objections is January 12, while final electoral rolls will be published on January 18, the statement said.