Enlightened people of Telangana will oust BRS, end ‘Naya Razakar regime’: Kishan Reddy

August 22, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - NIRMAL

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Development of Northeast Region and BJP State president G Kishan Reddy has said that people of Telangana, inspired by valiant warriors like Komaram Bheem and Ramji Gond, will make the ruling BRS bite the dust in the next Assembly elections to end the repressive ‘Naya Razakar regime.’

Mr. Kishan Reddy met former Nirmal MLA A. Maheshwar Reddy of the BJP here on Monday and lauded the latter for spearheading a people’s movement against the draft master plan of Nirmal municipality in the larger interest of public.

In a pre-dawn swoop, the police shifted Mr. Maheshwar Reddy, who has been on an indefinite fast at his house since August 16 demanding scrapping of the newly proposed master plan for Nirmal, to the government hospital in the small hours of the day, citing his deteriorating health condition.

The State BJP chief offered lemon juice to Mr Maheshwar Reddy at the hospital as his health condition deteriorated, sources said.

Later, addressing the media, Mr Kishan Reddy alleged that the BRS regime brought the new master plan for Nirmal town containing provisions detrimental to the interests of farmers, despite widespread opposition from denizens of Nirmal, to benefit the ruling BRS leaders at the behest of Minister for Environment and Forests A. Indrakaran Reddy.

It was brought with the sole intention of facilitating conversion of agricultural lands into industrial zone and thereby allowing commercial use of these lands by the BRS leaders, jeopardising the interests of farmers, he charged.

Alleging that the BRS regime earned notoriety for unfulfilled promises and indiscriminate sale of prime government lands through auctions, he accused the persons at the helm in the ruling dispensation of desperately trying to come to power by hook or crook for the third term to continue the ‘tyrannical family rule.’

“But the enlightened people of Telangana will not allow this to happen and are poised to liberate the State from the clutches of the corruption-ridden regime,” he said, adding that the BJP alone can oust the ‘repressive’ BRS regime from power in the next Assembly elections due this year-end.

Mr Kishan Reddy said the BJP will hold a meeting titled ‘Rythu Ranabheri – Rythu Barosa’ in Khammam on August 27. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the meeting.