Enjoy a carnival on Tank Bund today

HMDA to organise art and cultural activities; shopping and food arrangements made

With the massive response to the traffic-free Sunday initiative on Tank Bund road from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has decided to organise art and cultural activities this time on September 12 to make it a more enjoyable experience for visitors.

Located in the centre of the city, Tank Bund road along the Hussainsagar is one of the oldest hangout spots for citizens here. Its natural beauty attracts citizens from all over the city to unwind and spend leisure time, specially in the evenings.

Following the recent revamp of this road, done by HMDA, with spacious footpaths, street furniture, decorative lighting and improved greenery, the place has seen a steady increase in footfall.

The coveted ceremonial Bagpiper Band of the Indian Army, AOC Secunderabad, will be performing live on Sunday. This will be followed by local artistes wowing citizens with their beat boxing and singing skills. Further, traditional folk artistes would be displaying their talent for visitors, according to a press release.

Professional clown artists, jugglers, cyclists and others have been roped in to showcase their acts all along the stretch wooing children in particular. A laser show is also being planned to enthral the crowd.

Dedicated stalls have been allotted to handicraft artisans from Shilparamam to sell their products. TSCO handloom products, and stalls with a mix of eco-friendly and a wide variety of handicrafts would also be present. As a green gesture for visitors, the urban forestry wing of HMDA would distribute free saplings.

Along with music, shopping and a plethora of other activities, food trucks would be stationed all along the road ensuring that food lovers are not disappointed. Mobile public toilets and ambulance facility are also arranged. Needless to say, the well-lit Tank Bund road would be a go-to spot for citizens this Sunday with a perfect carnival setting.