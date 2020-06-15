Enhance job opportunities through quality education, says Governor

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has emphasised the need for generating employment opportunities for students and obtaining information about industries in and around universities.

Universities should work to gain the confidence of industries about the quality of students so that the latter would give opportunity for deserving students to work in their industries and institutions.

Governor who held a review meeting of the Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda through video conference with the Registrar and other functionaries from Raj Bhavan here on Monday advised the officials and faculty to know their strengths and weaknesses first and work on them.

Appreciating the University for educating the rural downtrodden students, she said the university authorities should ensure employment to students through qualitative education which ultimately would lead to students’ empowerment.

The Governor stressed the need for alumni association for the University, and advised the Registrar to contact all former students who could help the University financially, teach the students and also guide them to get better employment. While referring to the complaints of certain students, she advised the officials and administration of the University that they should not be callous and should react to all the complaints immediately.

The Governor expressed her displeasure on the ranking of the University and called upon the officials to develop the University as one of the best State universities. Referring to the request of the students for postponement of the exams, she said that either the exams should be postponed for post-COVID period or cancelled