English language expo celebrates Indian writers

Students of Paramita High School here organised a unique expo on Monday to showcase a mosaic of components of English language to commemorate the endeavours of writers R.K. Narayan, Mulk Raj Anand and Raja Rao.
The two-day expo called ‘Coalesce on English Language’ was inaugurated by Paramita Educational Institutions chairman E. Prasada Rao, who interacted with the participants. The students showcased their talent in the history of English literature, vocabulary, grammar, idioms, tenses, phrases etc.
Through models and charts, they spoke about the contributions of the writer trio to English language works in the country. Day 2 of the expo is expected to attract students and teachers from other government and private schools in the town.
