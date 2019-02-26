Hyderabad

English language expo celebrates Indian writers

Students explaining a model to a guest at the expo at Paramita High School in Karimnagar.

Students explaining a model to a guest at the expo at Paramita High School in Karimnagar.   | Photo Credit: Byarrangement

more-in

Students of Paramita High School here organised a unique expo on Monday to showcase a mosaic of components of English language to commemorate the endeavours of writers R.K. Narayan, Mulk Raj Anand and Raja Rao.

The two-day expo called ‘Coalesce on English Language’ was inaugurated by Paramita Educational Institutions chairman E. Prasada Rao, who interacted with the participants. The students showcased their talent in the history of English literature, vocabulary, grammar, idioms, tenses, phrases etc.

Through models and charts, they spoke about the contributions of the writer trio to English language works in the country. Day 2 of the expo is expected to attract students and teachers from other government and private schools in the town.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 8:11:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/english-language-expo-celebrates-indian-writers/article26369117.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY