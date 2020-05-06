Engineers welcome CM’s opposition to changes in Electricity Act

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has expressed gratitude to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for raising voice against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, federation chairman Shailendra Dubey and secretary general P. Rathnakar Rao said on Wednesday that as rightly pointed out by the former, the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act, if passed in Parliament, would vest the powers of appointing regulatory commissions and subsidies to the consumers in the hands of Central government, although electricity is in the concurrent list and is a State subject.

Apprehensions expressed by Mr. Rao are correct and it would be hard to imagine as to what would happen to farmers and common consumers if the power distribution is privatised, as proposed in the amendments, the power engineers said.

“Power engineers across the country feel very much overwhelmed with your statement that Telangana government would strongly oppose the draconian bill in the Parliament,” they said in the letter. The AIPEF is federation of all power engineers’ bodies in the State Power Utilities, Central Electricity Authority, Damodar Valley Corporation and Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

We appreciate Mr. Rao’s vision and planning in improving the power generation capacity and expanding transmission and distribution network to provide 24×7 power supply to all consumers and free power to agriculture sector in Telangana. On behalf of AIPEF, we express our heartfelt gratitude and thank you for taking a bold decision to oppose the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 in larger public interest, particularly in the interest of farmers, common consumers, power utilities and employees,” Mr. Dubey and Mr. Rathnakar Rao said.