Engineers body wants Discom to cancel transfers in deviation of rules

HYDERABAD

20 April 2021 00:55 IST

TSSPDCL CMD petitioned

Telangana Electricity Engineers’ Association (TEEA) has alleged deviation of guidelines in the transfer of certain certain engineers and others effected recently in Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL) as they were posted from one focal post to another.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman and Managing Director of the Southern Discom (TSSPDCL), secretary general of the association A. Rameshwaraiah Shetty alleged that some transfers were selectively considered favouring a section, although several genuine requests for transfer on medical and other grounds were not considered.

“Requesting the Chairman and Managing Director to cancel all such irregular transfers effected in deviation of guidelines as the orders deprive chances to some members working in the non-focal posts now. Such transfers demotivate the members and also promote lobbying. There is a need to follow transparent procedure without any discrimination as the recent transfers deny equal opportunities to those working continuously in non-focal posts”, the TEEA functionary said in the letter.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Shetty said cancellation of the transfer orders issued in deviation of guidelines in the larger interests of the engineers community and to address the prevailing unrest among them with corrective action.