Engineering student's body fished out of Piglipur lake

The body of a second-year engineering student Vishwakarma Sandeep Kumar (19), who went missing on Wednesday was fished out of Bommalachervu lake at Piglipur village in Abdullapurmet here on Thursday.

Sandeep Kumar slipped and drowned in the water when he, along with seven of his friends went to Boomalachervu lake on Wednesday afternoon.

Abdullapurmet inspector S. Devender said personnel of the National Disaster Response Force, firefighters, and expert fishermen carried out a search on Wednesday, but could not trace the body.

“We resumed the search today and traced Sandeep Kumar's body in the lake,” he said.

The victim, a native of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, was pursuing his second-year mechanical engineering at St. Mary’s College of Engineering and Technology in Deshmukh Colony. He rented a house and was staying with his friends in the same village.