Hyderabad

Engineering student killed in wall collapse

An engineering student was crushed to death after a wall of a residential building collapsed on him.

S R Nagar police who are investigating the case identified the victim as N Ashish (24). According to the police, the victim was walking along the road when, unbeknownst to him, the wall collapsed and killed him on the spot.

While the incident happened on Wednesday, it came to light a day later after, when the victim’s family approached the police with a complaint. The complainant stated that Ashish told his family that he was going out for a walk around 6 p.m., but had not returned. After this, the police filed a missing person case. They later came to know about the wall collapse after which the victim’s body was retrieved with the help of civic workers. The body was then moved to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Police came to know of the incident after the family of the victim approached them with a complaint stating that the victim had not returned home. A case has been booked and investigation is underway.


