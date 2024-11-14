ADVERTISEMENT

Engineering student killed in a road accident in Hyderabad’s Saroornagar

Published - November 14, 2024 12:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old woman, en route to her college, was killed after being run over by a car in Saroornagar of Hyderabad on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

The deceased was identified as Gubbbala Trisha, a third-year diploma student at Maturi Venkata Subba Rao (MVSR) Engineering College in Saroornagar. She was a resident of New Maruthi Nagar in Karmanghat.

According to the police, she was walking to her college from her home on Wednesday morning when a speeding two-wheeler hit her. “Trisha fell down on the road and immediately a speeding four-wheeler coming on the same road ran over her, leading to death on the spot,” the police said.

The locals rushed to the spot and shifted the woman to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. A case was booked on the basis of her father’s complaint and investigation is underway.

