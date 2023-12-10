Engineering student held for attempting to sell land posing as CMO official

December 10, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

A 23-year-old M. Tech student was arrested for attempting to sell private land in Abdullapurmet by posing as a proctoral advisor working for the Chief Minister’s office. The Abdullapurmet police, along with the LB Nagar Special Operations Teams (SOT), said that he was previously involved in six cheating cases in the city.

Officials seized an SUV with a fake number plate, a fake ID card, nine stickers with the Telangana State government’s logo, three MLA car pass stickers, 10 documents with letterhead from the Home Minister’s office, two stickers with Telangana police logo, two police radio sets, among other things from him.

The accused, Busi Praveen Sai, a resident of Vanasthalipuram, was arrested following a complaint from a tax consultant who was cheated by him. “He claimed to be a protocol advisor working in the Chief Minister’s office and also showed his fake ID card to him. He offered to sell ‘government land’ to him for a lower price and showed him a site in Abdullapurmet,” said the police.

He quoted ₹25 lakh and the victim transferred ₹2.10 lakh online and paid ₹6 lakh in cash. “However, when the victim went to visit the place later, he noticed construction work and realised the con,” added the police.