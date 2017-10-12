Engineeringstudent ends life

An engineering final year student, Mounika, ended her life by hanging in her house at Suraram colony of Dundigal minutes after posting her status picture on Instagram, the police said on Thursday.
Reason for the suicide of the 20-year-old woman were not yet known. She uploaded her status on Instagram by writing some sentences about her life. 'Nowadays ... I am afraid to be happy’ was one of the sentences she wrote about her status, the police said.
She hanged herself in her room after her parents slept on Wednesday night.
