Engineering stream of EAMCET held

On first day, 50,143 candidates appear for the exam

The first day of the engineering stream test of the Telangana EAMCET started smoothly without any hiccups and 50,134 candidates (91.18%) out of 54,983 registered candidates appeared in both the morning and afternoon sessions.

In the morning session, 20,363 out of 21,801 registered candidates in Telangana and 4,718 out of 5,655 registered candidates in Andhra Pradesh appeared. In the afternoon session 20,446 out of 21,978 registered candidates in Telangana and 4,608 out of 5,549 in Andhra Pradesh appeared.

Students claimed that the morning session was relatively easy compared to the evening session. Physics was tougher compared to Chemistry and Mathematics, which had lengthy questions. The engineering stream of EAMCET will continue on August 5 and 6 while the agriculture and medical exam will be conducted on August 9 and 10.