Engineering graduate held for stealing rental vehicles

Committed offences in Telangana, AP, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and West Bengal

A 27-year-old Electrical and Electronics Engineering graduate was arrested by the Cyberabad police for allegedly stealing self-driven rental vehicles.

The inter-State offender, Gudati Mahesh Nuthan Kumar, a mobile phone technician, is a native of Seesali village in Kalla mandal of Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh. He was residing at Chengicherla village of Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The sleuths of the Special Operation Team (SOT), Shamshabad, who apprehended Kumar, recovered an SUV, three sedans, two hatchback cars and a Royal Enfield bike, all worth ₹70 lakh from his possession.

Stating that the accused had a typical modus operandi, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar said that Kumar committed the offences individually after joining the bachelor rooms through room sharing mobile application.

He stole the identification proofs (driving licences, and Aadhaar cards) of his room mates, apart from cash, and fled. Later, he morphed the photograph on the stolen ID cards with his photo and produced it to take self-driven cars on rent from Zoom cars, Drivezy, Revv and Royal Brothers.

Kumar removed the GPS devices and original number plates, affixed fake number plates and sold them to his friends and relatives at cheaper rates.

“He sold the vehicles at 30 to 40% less than MRP to his customers,” Mr. Sajjanar said, adding the Kumar committed offences in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

In March, a Zoom car manager lodged a complaint with Madhapur police stating that on February 25, a person produced the ID card of one M. Kiran Kumar and took a Suzuki Swift car on rent. He removed the GPS device from the vehicle and did not return the vehicle. Based on their complaint, a case was registered and a probe was launched to identify and nab the accused.

According to the Commissioner, Kumar, who was arrested on Thursday, was involved in 13 cases in seven States. Earlier, he was arrested by Malakpet and SR Nagar police as well.