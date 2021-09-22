Engineering college professor held

A 39-year-old engineering college professor was apprehended for allegedly creating a fake account in the name of chairman of educational institutions and posting defamatory messages from the account.

According to Rachakonda Cyber Crime Police, who investigated the case, the accused is Prof Sirajuddin, who used to teach in Aurora Engineering College, Aushpur, Ghatkesar. While he is a resident of Shivshankar Nagar Colony in Kuntlur, he hails from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

Police said that the accused had issues in connection with the payment of his salary. While he resigned from his place of work, the management took some time to relieve him of his duties. The accused allegedly bore a grudge against the management, and in May this year, he allegedly created a fake profile and posted defamatory messages.

Police apprehended the accused based on technical evidence. He was arrested on Tuesday and was later produced before a local court.