Engineer turns snake-rescuer

Aptly demonstrating social responsibility to protect the environment, Surya Pratap, a 35-year-old engineering graduate, turned into a full-time snake rescuer while maintaining a nursery in the fast-growing fort-town of Khammam to contribute his mite to help maintain ecological balance.

Though an engineer by profession, Surya embarked on the path of channelling collective efforts to save snakes and prevent human-snake conflict by joining the Kothagudem-based Pranadhara Charitable Trust as a volunteer a couple of years ago.

He learnt the skills of catching snakes from Santosh Babu, a nature enthusiast of Kothagudem in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, leader of a wide network of volunteers spread in several towns of the composite Khammam district.

Surya moved to Khammam a few years ago and started a nursery at Naidupeta as a business venture in the town to pursue his hobby and further the cause of the environment.

“I quit my job in a Bengaluru-based firm and returned to my native town to start a business venture,” recalls Surya.

“My passion for wildlife conservation turned me into a full-time snake rescuer,” he adds, emphasising the significance of snakes in maintaining ecological balance.

“I saved thousands of snakes by promptly responding to rescue calls on my mobile phone 9059004884 in the past few years,” he claims saying the mission of rescuing snakes and releasing them into the wild far away from human habitations was a service to society.

“I have rescued two spectacled cobras after being alerted by the local residents at Srinivas Colony and Allipuram in the town in the past two days.”

Every rescue mission ends after releasing the snakes in the forest region and educating local residents about the importance of snakes for ecological equilibrium, difference between venomous and non-venomous snakes and the precautionary measures including snake bite prevention and treatment aspects, Surya adds.

The Pranadhara Charitable Trust has organised several awareness programmes on the significance of snakes in the ecosystem in various educational institutions in the Kothagudem coal belt region in the past, he notes, stressing the need for collective efforts to maintain ecological balance and protect the environment.