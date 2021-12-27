Hyderabad

Engineer found dead

A 26-year-old woman was found dead at her hostel room at Addagutta of Kukatpally on Saturday afternoon.

Shanthi Sri, who worked as an engineer with MEIL, Balanagar, ended her life by hanging from a ceiling fan, reportedly due to ill-health.

The incident took place around 1.30 p.m. on Saturday but came to light only on Sunday afternoon when her roommate Palaparthi Ratnasri returned from her holiday and found Shanthi Sri dead.

Her body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)


