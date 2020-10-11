Engg. web options postponed

Programme to begin on October 18 as new courses are yet to be ratified

Engineering admission procedure cycle has been changed with the web options that were to start on Monday (October 12) getting postponed to October 18.

The decision has been taken as the officials are yet to finalise the number of seats to be displayed as universities are yet to ratify the permission for some new courses apart from ambiguity on the extension of fee reimbursement scheme to emerging technology courses that will be offered from this year.

New seats

About 19,000 new seats have been created at the B.Tech level in emerging streams of technology like Cyber Security (CS), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and a few others.

A majority of them are from the three subjects that were earlier used to be offered at the postgraduate level.

The growing demand for these professionals in the job market has led to creation of these courses at the B.Tech level itself from this year. But universities are yet to give permission to various colleges that opted to offer these courses this year.

Officials expected that the process of permissions and affiliations would be completed by October 12 when they initially decided the dates.

Another issue was bringing them under the fee reimbursement scheme officially and officials were waiting for permission from the higher authorities.

A meeting of senior officials held with Special Chief Secretary Chitra Ramachandran decided to extend the date of web options as clarity lacked on the final number of seats to be included for the benefit of students. “Since we didn’t want to inconvenience the students we decided to extend the date for web options to October 18. The final list may be approved by October 16,” an official revealed.

Around 1.2 lakh seats have been approved by the AICTE for Telangana this year but the universities may give affiliation to 96,000 to 97,000 seats going by the indication from the higher authorities.

Revised schedule

As per the revised schedule, window for exercising the web options will be open from October 18 to 22. Options will be frozen on October 22 and the seats will be allotted on October 24.

Certificate verification for candidates who have already booked the slots online will start from October 12 and end on October 20. The online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of helpline centres started on October 9 and will continue till October 19. Payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through website has to be done from October 24 to 28.