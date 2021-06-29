Engg students convert water purifier to oxygen concentrator

Final product costs just ₹20,000

In what could be a handy device for COVID-19 patients, the students of city-based Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology (Autonomous) have developed a dual-use oxygen concentrator from water purifier.

The final product will cost ₹20,000 with the purifier converted into a full time oxygen concentrator, said Shaik Mohd Rayyan, Md. Adil and Mohd. Misbah Uddin, final year students of mechanical engineering department, showcasing the product.

Explaining the process, they said air is taken from atmosphere, compressed and allowed to pass through silica gel that reduces unwanted rise in temperature apart from removing moisture content. This low temperature and moisture-free air is passed through Zeolite (13X) pellets where nitrogen is blocked and oxygen is allowed. By blocking nitrogen through these pellets, 85-92% of pure oxygen can be obtained.

“We have a reservoir where the oxygen is allowed to stay for a calculated moment of time for better flow and then allowed to pass through water by using a humidifier as dry oxygen causes throat issues. The flow of oxygen is regulated through a regulator installed at the exit point of concentrator. Two exit nozzle points are created so that two patients can use it at a time,” they said.

Touseef Ahmed, vice-chairman of the college, said developing an oxygen concentrator worth just ₹20,000 is an important innovation when the country is likely to need more oxygen supplies for COVID patients.