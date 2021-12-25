Hyderabad

Engg. student held in drunk drive case

A final year engineering student was arrested by Ghatkesar police for driving a car under the influence of alcohol, which resulted in the death of a woman who was riding pillion on a bike on Friday evening.

The victim, Bathula Neeraja, and her husband Hanuman Das were proceeding towards Edulabad from Ghatkesar on their bike.

“When they reached South Indian Bank around 6.30 a.m., Sai Nikhil Reddy, 22, from AS Rao Nagar, who was coming in opposite direction, drove the car in rash and negligent manner and rammed the bike, as a result of which they fell down,” police said.

Neeraja succumbed to her injuries while being taken to a hospital while her husband’s condition is said to be stable.

Police said that Reddy, a student of Anurag College of Engineering, was returning home after attending a friend’s birthday party. He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.


