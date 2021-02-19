Hyderabad

Engg. student held for stalking classmate

An engineering student was arrested by Jawaharnagar police for stalking his classmate and possessing a toy pistol here Friday.

The accused, Abhishek, 20, was stalking one of his classmates with whom he had a previous acquaintance. He allegedly threatened her of sharing her personal photos online, if she continues to avoid him.

The girl informed her brother about the issues, who in turn phoned Abhishek and asked him to come and meet him.

When Abhishek along with his friends met the victim’s brother, the latter noticed a pistol, assumed it to be real, and alerted police on Dial 100. Police rushed to the spot, took him into custody and found that it was a toy pistol.

A case was registered and a probe is on.

