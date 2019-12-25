Engg. student from Bengaluru found dead in city hotel

An engineering student from Bengaluru was found dead in a hotel at Shamshabad on Tuesday.

According to RGIA police, the student was identified as Samhith M. Srivatsa (21). He was a student of CMRIT College in Bengaluru.

Police said that the victim reached Hyderabad on his two wheeler from Bengaluru and proceeded straight to an OYO hotel at 1.30 a.m. on Tuesday. He booked a room there. Later, when the hotel staff knocked on his door, he did not respond. The staff grew suspicious and broke open the door which was locked from inside.

After entering the room, the staff found him unconscious on the bed and alerted the police, who only found a bag from his room.

Police suspect that the victim was depressed over his personal life and consumed poison to end his life. No suicide note was found by the police. The victim’s parents were informed immediately. A case was booked and police are investigating.

In another case, a senior citizen attempted suicide on Tuesday after alleged harassment by four persons, who blocked the road leading to his land parcel in Aregudem hamlet. Rachakonda police identified the four as Ramulu, Janaiah, Yadaiah and Kashaiah, who are brothers. Police said that complainant Narender Reddy (70) owns a parcel of land.

“For several years, Mr. Reddy had access to the land through the road. But, later the accused started harassing him for using the road. Unable to take it, he tried to commit suicide. He was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment,” police said. A case under relevant sections of the IPC, including trespassing.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 in case of any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni.)