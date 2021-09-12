Engg student found dead

Hyderabad

12 September 2021 20:12 IST

An engineering student was found in a pool of blood on the premises of his apartment complex at KPHB Colony here on Sunday.

The victim, Jonnalagadda Rithvik (21), a final year mechanical engineering student from Malla Reddy Engineering College, Maisammaguda, ended his life by jumping from his apartment complex, said KPHB police, adding that Rithvik had second and third-year backlogs, but his mother J. Kalyani had asked him not to worry and to appear for the exams again. “But her son was frustrated with his life”.

The incident took place around 4.45 a.m. A case was registered and a probe is on.

There is always someone to listen at 040-66202000 in case of any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni.