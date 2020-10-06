Engg., pharmacy admissions to begin from October 9

Engineering and Pharmacy admissions will kick off from October 9 and the process will end on November 5.

The first phase of admissions will start from October 9 and seat allotment will be done on October 22. The online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee, slot booking for selection of helpline centres, date and time to attend for certificate verification will be held from October 9 to 17. Certificate verification for candidates who book the slots will be done from October 12 to 18.

Options can be exercised after certificate verification between October 12 and 20 and the last date for freezing of options will also be October 20. Provisional allotment of seats will be done on October 22 and payment of tuition fee and self reporting through website would have to done between October 22 and 27.

Final phase from Oct. 29

The final phase of the process will begin again on October 29 and certificate verification will be done on October 30. Candidates will have the chance to exercise the options on October 30 and 31. Seats will be allotted on November 2. Allotted candidates have to pay the fee and report at the college from November 2 to 5.

Spot admissions

Spot admission guidelines for private unaided engineering and B.Pharmacy colleges will be given on November 4.

Details of the admission process will be made available on https://tseamcet.nic.in from October 7 onwards, according to Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Technical Education and Convenor, TSEAMCET-2020 Admissions.