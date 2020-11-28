Engg. graduate held for selling hash oil

The sleuths of Rachakonda’s Special Operations Team (Malkajgiri zone) nabbed an engineering graduate who was procuring, transporting and supplying hash oil to customers in Hyderabad.

The accused, Veerapalli Laxmipathi, 24, from Manikonda, and native of Beeramguda in Sangareddy, was also delivering it through online apps to consumers.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M. Bhagwat said that the accused came in contact with drug peddlers in Vishakapatnam Agency areas and started procuring and supplying ganja to customers at higher prices.

“Later, he came to know about hashish oil, which is more in demand than ganja, and is generally not available to drug peddlers,” he said.

“As Hashish oil values ₹1 lakh per litre, he was diluting it by mixing Isopropyl alcohol and making small 10 ml packs and selling it to consumers for ₹3,000. He was also delivering small boxes through online delivery apps like Dunzo, Porter, Uber and Swiggy,” he said. He was regularly procuring ganja and hashish oil from his source Nagesh from Vizag Agency area. Acting on a tip off, he was apprehended at Peddaamberpet crossroad. The sleuths found two two litres of hash oil in plastic containers, three isopropyl alcohol 500 ml packs, three weighing machines, OCB paper packets, 15 courier covers, and a mobile phone.

He along with the seized property was handed over to Hayatnagar police for further investigation.