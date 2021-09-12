Engg. fee in varsity colleges doubled to ₹ 35,000

No prior information given on enhancement, say students

Engineering fee in university colleges has been doubled this year from ₹ 18,000 to ₹ 35,000 for the traditional B.Tech courses and from ₹ 35,000 to ₹ 70,000 for the self-financed courses.

Students were surprised to find the enhanced fee while filling up the web options as there was no intimation from the government. The officials, without making it public, uploaded the enhanced fee on the website. The new fee will be applicable to engineering and pharmacy courses.

The increased fee will be applicable for JNTU Hyderabad campus college and also in the university colleges in Manthani, Sultanpur, Jagityal and Sircilla. The OU College of Engineering has also increased the fee while colleges in Kakatiya University and Mahatma Gandhi University have refrained from doing so.

Fee for new courses has been increased enormously. For example students choosing the newly introduced course Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) in OUCE will have to pay ₹ 1.20 lakh per annum. Fee for B.Tech (Mining Engineering) has been fixed at ₹ 1 lakh per annum.

Students are baffled with the sudden increase without any information from the government. University officials claim that the government had given them permission in July itself to increase the fee and they took the decision after discussing in the Executive Council.