Engg. dropout held for stealing ₹29.50 lakh

Accused and the victim were roommates

A 22-year-old engineering dropout who fled with ₹29.50 lakh cash belonging to his roommate was arrested by the Keesara police of Rachakonda Commissionerate within 24 hours of committing the crime on Wednesday.

The stolen cash was recovered intact from Avula Naresh of Dharmasagar in Warangal.

Addressing a press conference, Commissioner of Police Mahesh M. Bhagwat said that the victim, K Yogeswar Rao, 25, an engineer with the National Academy of Construction, shared a flat with three of his friends, including Naresh, at Nagaram. During COVID-19 lockdown, the accused lost his job and went home. He came to know that Rao lost his key to their room where his hard earned savings of ₹29.50 lakh were kept in a suitcase.

“So, Naresh hatched a plan to make a quick buck by stealing his friend’s money and as per his plan, he came to Hyderabad on Tuesday. When no one was in the room, the accused sneaked in and went off with the cash,” Mr. Bhagwat said.

Later, when Rao noticed that the cash was missing, he approached Keesara police and lodged a complaint, based on which special teams were formed, who zeroed in on Naresh, who was later arrested.

He was remanded to judicial custody.