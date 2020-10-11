Engg. admissions begin

Certificate verification to done from October 12 to 18

The engineering admission process for EAMCET-qualified candidates has started and so far, 30,267 candidates have paid the processing fee and booked slots. The last date for payment of processing fee and slot-booking is October 17 and it can be done on https://tseamcet.nic.in.

Certificate verification will be done on October 12 to 18 and options can be exercised till October 20. A statement from Navin Mittal, convener of EAMCET-2020 admissions, said candidates who book the slot and attend certificate verification session early will have more time for exercising options.

B.Tech certificates

Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology awarded certificates to 89 final year B.Tech students who were trained in various technologies like Software Engineering Best Practices, OOPS Design Principles, Release Strategy, Introduction to Front End Technology and Database & Testing from EPAM Systems through the Pre Education Programme.

College secretary Marri Rajashekar Reddy said their students are encouraged to get trained in two to three certifications on latest technologies before final year. The college signed MoUs with industry giants like Virtusa, Epam Systems, Sonata Software, Azad Engineering and Cyient to train students on trending technologies.