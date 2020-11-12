Enforcement of order lies with police

All the govt. has to do is to swoop down on points of sale

The Telangana High Court’s order imposing ban on the sale of firecrackers this Deepavali, could present the State government with an easy way out for enforcement, in view of its inability to limit the bursting of crackers to two hours for the last three successive years.

With the High Court’s order, all the government has to do is to swoop down on the points of sale, which are much simpler to zero in on. Enforcement part totally lies with the police, as things stand now.

The HC directive came on the heels of another order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banning sale and use of crackers altogether in cities and towns, where the average ambient air quality in November was poor or worse, and permitting only green crackers for two hours in cities and towns where it had been moderate or better.

The orders were for the period between November 10 and 30.

In Hyderabad and surrounding areas, the ambient air quality falls anywhere between satisfactory and moderate, officials from the TSPCB informed. They, however, informed that the restricted hours for bursting of firecrackers have existed in the State for the past three years.

Since 2018, when the Supreme Court first issued orders for time restrictions, the State has started applying them here, and has been submitting the report about pre- and post- festival pollution levels, to the apex court.

“There has been marked improvement in the ambient air quality around the Deepavali time over the last three years, due to the awareness campaigns we were carrying out through schools and colleges. This year, however, we could not take up any activities due to the situation precipitated by COVID-19 pandemic,” D. Prasad, senior scientist from the TSPCB informed.

The Board, however, has little role in implementation of the present order, as firecrackers have already reached the points of sale. Control lies with Explosives department when it comes to production of crackers, and with the police when it comes to sale, Dr. Prasad informed.