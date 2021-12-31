Enforce restrictions vigorously to check COVID-19 spread: HC

A health worker administering COVID-19 vaccine to a woman in Ramakrishnapuram of Chinthakani mandal in Khammam district on Thursday.

Matter posted to January 6 for next hearing

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the police to take measures to check the spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19 and inconvenience caused to general public due to crowds at pubs in the backdrop of New Year celebrations.

The judge passed the interim directions after hearing a batch of writ petitions seeking action against operators of some pubs, bars and restaurants in Jubilee Hills and surrounding localities. Justice Vijaysen Reddy expressed satisfaction over the notification issued by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner imposing restrictions on New Year celebrations.

The judge made it clear that the police should ensure that the restrictions are complied with by all the stake holders.

The interim direction stated that minors should not be allowed into pubs or bars and the music played at recreational events should not be more than 45 decibels. Counsels for the petitioners informed the court that the police had not created a special helpline to attend to the complaints regarding problems caused by pub or bar operators.

They maintained that the notification issued by the police was only with regard to New Year events and was a not a permanent solution.

Dial 100

Government Pleader Srikanth Reddy told the court that people can dial no. 100 to lodge any complaints and there that there is no need of a special helpline to complain about any disturbances related to New Year events.

He stated that some issues raised by the petitioners were connected to the Excise Department. The judge directed the petitioners to implead Excise Department in their pleas. The matter was posed to January 6 for next hearing.