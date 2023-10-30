HamberMenu
Energy innovation hackathon held at NIT-Warangal

October 30, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

INNOTHON-2023, an energy innovation hackathon, was organised by Hitachi Energy India at National Institute of Technology (NIT-Warangal) campus on October 28 and 29.

The theme of the event was ‘Future of energy for all, by all in the domain of NIT campus, community around NIT campus and schools around NIT campus’, according to a press release.

The event saw the participation of 122 students, and three winners in each domain were given trophies, cash rewards and certificates.

As part of its CSR initiatives to create talent and ecosystem to support energy transition across geography, Hitachi Energy has partnered with NIT-Warangal to develop infrastructure on the campus to work on ever evolving energy requirements.

The company had set up a ‘Smart Electric Grid Lab’ on NIT-Warangal campus a few years ago.

