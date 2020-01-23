Endowment lecture at CSIR-IICT

Geneticist Virginijus Syksnys of Vilnius University, Lithuania, who has made made seminal contributions and demonstrated the ability of CRISPR-Cas system, a DNA editing tool, to cut the genome at any desired site opening the possibility of genome editing, will deliver this year’s ‘Dr. Manohar V.N. Shirodkar Endowment’ lecture of the Telangana Academy of Sciences on January 24 at 4 p.m at CSIR-IICT.

Mr. Sisknys is the recipient of the ‘Warren Alpert’ prize and Kavli Prize with the latter given for ‘invention of CRISPR-Cas9’, a precise nanotool for genome editing, causing a revolution in biology, agriculture and medicine. The award was shared with Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna.

K. Narasimha Reddy, president of academy and IICT director S. Chandrasekhar, who is the honorary secretary of the academy, would also address the gathering. Ch. Mohan Rao, former president of the academy, would brief the audience on the endowment and introduce the speaker.