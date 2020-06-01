Endless wait for bodies of migrant workers

NIZAMABAD

01 June 2020 21:26 IST

Bereaved families of two workers employed in Saudi Arabia, Malaysia seek official assistance

They lost their family’s breadwinner six months ago, but still haven’t been able to bring back Paidi Jagan Reddy’s body from Saudi Arabia where he was employed. Poor and uneducated, they have been running from pillar to post requesting for help, but to no avail.

Jagan Reddy (59), a native of Kalojiwadi in Tadwai mandal, travelled to the desert country through agent to work as shepherd in the province of Tabuk where he reportedly died of a heart attack. His body was kept in the mortuary of a hospital in Tayyib-Ism, a small town in north-western Saudi Arabia.

He is survived by wife Sangavva, sons Ravinder Reddy and Rakesh Reddy. Ravinder is also a migrant labourer, currently in Dubai. Jagan Reddy’s only daughter, Latha, is married and her husband Santhosh Reddy works in Dammam of Saudi Arabia. As the family owns just one acre of land which is unyielding, Sangavva is eking out her living as a coolie. She often suffers from epileptic fits.

Advertising

Advertising

Since her husband’s death, she has approached many officials and elected representatives for help in bringing back his body for last rites but in vain, said Latha, who also works as a coolie. The family met Patkuri Basanth Reddy, president of Gulf Telangana Welfare and Cultural Association, on Monday, seeking his assistance.

Sharing a similar fate as the Reddys is the family of Komera Ramulu, another migrant worker in Malaysia who died of heart failure three months ago. Belonging to Ekeenpur in Korutla mandal of Jagtial district, Ramulu had gone to work in United Palm Oil plantations in Hutan Melitang at Perak in Malaysia nine months ago to earn enough money to clear his ₹8 lakh debt.

He has left behind his wife Sayamma, two minor sons and a minor daughter. Due to penury and Ramulu’s inability to send home money, his children discontinued school to work in the fields, said the deceased worker’s brother-in-law, Allepu Bhoomaiah.

Mr. Basanth Reddy said he unsuccessfully tried through members of his association and embassies to bring back the bodies. “It could not be possible. Total lockdown is a reason for the delay in process. Only the Central and State governments can initiate steps to bring the bodies,” he added.