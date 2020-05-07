End of lockdown may see spanking fresh roads

Road re-carpeting works taken up under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) are proceeding at a brisk pace during the lockdown period, taking advantage of the sparse vehicle movement.

Close to 63% of the targets fixed for the period up to June have been reached by the agencies to which the works have been handed over, a statement from the GHMC informed.

50% needs re-carpet

A total of 709 km of major road length has been handed over to private agencies for maintenance for five years under the CRMP. As per the agreement norms, 50% of the road length needs to be re-carpeted during the first year.

Some time lapsed in the agencies setting up BT production units, and GHMC Engineering wing has fixed the target of re-carpeting 331 km of road length by June this year.

Of this, almost 208 kilometre of roads have been re-carpeted in all the six zones put together, the statement informed.

By May-end, 280 to 300 km may be completed, GHMC chief engineer (maintenance) Mohd. Ziauddin informed through the statement.

The agencies are also accountable for sanitation, sewerage maintenance and stormwater drains on these stretches, the GHMC statement said.

Besides, they will have to do the regular road maintenance works such as filling potholes, and patchwork where the road is damaged, lane marking, footpaths, central medians, and other such works.