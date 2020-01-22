End in sight to row over staff repatriation

The stalemate over repatriation of over 700 Class III and Class IV employees of Telangana origin allotted to Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation appears to be heading for a resolution.

Vacancy position

The State government is understood to have asked the Secretaries and heads of departments to come up with vacancy position in their respective departments so that these employees can be brought back to the State.

According to estimates prepared by the officials, of the more than 56,400 employees who were allotted between the two States after bifurcation, 936 employees who opted for Telangana were allotted to Andhra Pradesh.

About 100 employees who did not exercise the option and another 15 who accepted to work in either of the States too were allotted to the neighbouring State, taking the total number to around 1,050.

The number of Class IV and Class III employees among those allotted to AP is little over 800. Of these, around 100 retired from services over the past five-and-half years since bifurcation.

In all, 176 employees of Telangana origin are still working in the AP Secretariat and 538 in the offices of the heads of departments who made several representations for their repatriation ever since the Andhra Pradesh government formalised its plans to shift a major chunk of Secretariat departments as well as HoDs to Visakhapatnam. It was accordingly decided to ascertain the vacancy position first, based on which a formal request seeking repatriation of the employees could be forwarded to the AP government.

Priority categories

The Telangana government, according to sources, has decided to first bring back Class IV and Class III staff working in Amaravati. Among these, top priority would be given to widows, single women and those nearing the age of retirement.

“The remaining employees too will be brought back based on the vacancy position,” a senior official told The Hindu.

The departments concerned had been asked to furnish the details of vacancies as early as possible so that modalities for bringing back the Telangana origin employees could be worked out and necessary proposals could be sent to the neighbouring State after obtaining the consent of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.