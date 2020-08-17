Encroachments: HC questions laxity

HYDERABAD

‘Include a DSP in committee for protection of State’s water bodies’

Telangana High Court on Monday sought to know from the State government if it had formulated any guidelines or policies on protection of water bodies spread over different parts of the State.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy suggested to the government to include a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Lake Protection Committees so that a tab can be kept on encroachments of water bodies. The bench was hearing a PIL plea on alleged encroachments of Peddacheruvu in Khajaguda of Serilingampally in Ranga Reddy district. The plea was filed by social activist Lubna Sarwath seeking intervention of the HC to protect Peddacheruvu. The petitioner charged that officials of Roads and Buildings and Municipal Administration began the work of laying a concrete road through the Full Tank Level area of Peddacheruvu.

Hearing contentions of the petitioner’s counsel, the bench asked Advocate General B.S. Prasad as to why Ranga Reddy district Collector did not inspect lakes in his jurisdiction. “Why is the district Collector so lax?...why he does not inspect lakes falling under Ranga Reddy district,” the bench said.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the response of the Collector on the matter, the CJ said the AG should at least speak to the Collector on the alleged rampant encroachments of water bodies in the district. “This is the fifth PIL on the same issue the High Court is hearing,” the bench said. The bench categorically said there was no future for the society if government failed to protect the lakes. Citing the example of Bengaluru city, the bench said once that city had close to 1,000 lakes. Now, there are only 138 water bodies there due to illegal encroachments of lands. Even out of those 138 lakes, not a single one is free from pollution, the bench said.

With no check on release of industrial effluents and dumping of chemical wastage, water from these 138 lakes became unsuitable for human consumption. This water was not useful even for animals. Even Rajasthan faced a similar situation, the bench observed. Entire Saraswathi river in Rajasthan disappeared. “This court does not want Telangana State to witness similar situation,” the bench said. It instructed the AG to place before it all details pertaining to lake encroachments by September 8.