Encroachment removed

HYDERABAD

12 September 2020 22:01 IST

Asset Protection Cell (APC) under the GHMC on Thursday removed an encroachment on the plot demarcated as open space in Allwyn Colony Phase I in Kukatpally. The plot of 924 square yards was demarcated as septic tank in the colony, yet two houses have been constructed on the site. Notices were issued under the GHMC Act to submit ownership and permission documents. As they failed to produce the documents, the officials from the APC, under the Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management wing of the GHMC, demolished the constructions.

Those who wish to report on illegal structures and encroachments of government lands and layout open spaces may call the APC on the toll free number 1800-599-0099, a statement from GHMC informed.

Advertising

Advertising