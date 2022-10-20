Encourage people to become active partners in water conservation efforts: NITI Aayog deputy secretary

The Hindu Bureau KARIMNAGAR
October 20, 2022 20:52 IST

Appreciating the efforts of the district administration in effectively implementing rain water harvesting, water conservation and greenery works, NITI Aayog deputy secretary Shoyabahmed Kalal has suggested that all sections of people be made active partners in Jal Shakti Abhiyan to propel it as a people’s movement.

All stakeholders should work towards building greater awareness about water conservation to ensure active participation of people in Jal Shakti Abhiyan in a mission mode in adherence to a holistic approach, he said.

He was speaking at a review meeting on Jal Shakti Abhiyan and allied activities at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

Central Water Commission (CWC) deputy director Rakesh, Collector R.V. Karnan, Additional Collector (local bodies) Garima Agrawal and Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka, among others, attended the meeting.

Earlier, a delegation of NITI Aayog headed by Mr. Shoyabahmed visited the rain water harvesting structures and nurseries in Thimmapur and Parlapalli villages.

At the review meeting, the district officials gave a PowerPoint presentation highlighting an array of water conservation and greenery works taken up under Jal Shakti Abhiyan, MGNREGS and Haritha Haram in the district.

